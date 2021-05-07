Aberdeen Harbour Board splashes out £60million on breakwater and wave wall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) has splashed out £60million on the next phase of work on the South Harbour expansion project.

The board has awarded two new contracts to build a breakwater and a “wave wall” which it says will offer the new port protection from a one-in-100-year storm event.

Dutch maritime contractor Van Oord, which has been involved in the development since 2017, has been appointed the principle contractor for the 1,800ft (550m) south breakwater.

A Scottish company, Beattie FRC, based in Grangemouth, will build a further 32ft (10m)-high “crown wall”, using concrete produced at the on-site batching plant. The wall is designed so that extremely high waves do not affect operations on the east quay (Dunnottar quay).

Keith Young, AHB’s AHEP project director, said the contracts made up a “significant part” of the remaining 30% of work yet to be completed on the harbour development. The works mark further progress for the £360million expansion after lead contractor Dragados pulled out of the scheme last year.

He said: “The construction of the south breakwater and crown wall form a significant part of the final 30% of construction, and I look forward to seeing the structures take shape in the coming months.

“Van Oord and Beattie FRC bring a wealth of engineering skill and innovation to the project, and their work will ultimately ensure smooth and safe marine and land-based operations at South Harbour for our customers and port users.”

A spokesman for AHB said the project was “still on track” for phased completion in 2022.

Paul Hesk, area manager for Van Oord, which was previously awarded contracts worth £20m for rock removal and wall support work, said the breakwater was a “critical element” of the harbour expansion and pledged to keep impacts on nearby wildlife low.

“Our experienced site team will deploy specialist equipment and methodologies to ensure the new breakwater is constructed safely, whilst at the same time minimising the impact of our work on the marine environment and rich wildlife of the surrounding area,” he said.

Vincent O’Donnell, director for Beattie FRC, said: “The Aberdeen Harbour expansion project is a significant project for Scotland, and we are proud to build the Crown Wall, which is significant to the overall running of South Harbour. We look forward to working on site this year.”

In March, AHB announced Bob Sanguinetti would join as its chief executive in September. He will replace Michelle Handforth who is leaving this summer to take up a new role as managing director of Network Rail’s Wales and western England region.