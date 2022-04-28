Tractor sold at auction for almost £215,000 to businessman who grew up on farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Farming

Tractor sold at auction for almost £215,000 to businessman who grew up on farm

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 10:47 am
The 1982 County 1474 ‘Short Nose’ tractor was sold at auction for £214,400 (Cheffins/PA)
The 1982 County 1474 ‘Short Nose’ tractor was sold at auction for £214,400 (Cheffins/PA)

A 40-year-old tractor has sold at auction for £214,400, in what auctioneers say is a UK record for a modern classic machine.

The 1982 County 1474 “Short Nose” tractor would have cost around £20,000 when it was originally bought.

It was purchased at auction by 60-year-old Tom O’Connor, who grew up on a farm in Ireland and later became a collector.

Mr O’Connor, who owns a utilities business and lives near Manchester, said: “I have lived in the UK for the past 30-odd years and collecting these Fords which we had when I was young is something which I have always aspired to do.

“Luckily I am now in a position in my life where I can do that.

“This particular County had been perfectly restored and this was really what I was looking for.

“It’s getting harder to find people who will do a good job of restoring these tractors, so I have been looking for a really clean example, which is what this was.

“I have built a new shed on the farm for my collection and the County will be living in there, I intend to keep hold of it for the next generation and don’t intend to sell it anytime soon.

“I started collecting quite late in life and now have about a dozen tractors in my collection, a few of which have been restored.”

The tractor was sold at the Cheffins sale ground at Sutton near Ely in Cambridgeshire this month, where its pre-auction estimate had been £120,000 to £140,000.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery department at Cheffins auctioneers, said: “The market is alive and well, in fact it is thriving, as collectors still have cash in the bank which they want to invest in something tangible. Something they can see and use and enjoy.

“Collectors are becoming younger, so the focus in the market is really on tractors and machinery from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s as they look to buy up a part of their youth.

“It is impossible to put a price on the value of nostalgia.”

The auctioneers said the most expensive tractor ever sold on record was a 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor, which fetched £328,600 at Cheffins in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal