Online casinos probed by Gambling Commission amid money laundering concerns

Seventeen online casino operators are being investigated by the Gambling Commission amid concerns around preventing money laundering.

Five of the operators face having their licences reviewed, the commission said, after it made findings of a “serious nature” into how such organisations are meeting their social responsibilities.

A letter has been sent to all online casino operators, which account for a third of the British gambling market, ordering them to review their policies on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.

The letter states that they should ensure staff are appropriately trained in the law, and operators should carry out risk assessments including monitoring and risk profiling of customers.

Sarah Harrison, chief executive of the Gambling Commission, said: “It is vital that the gambling industry takes its duty to protect consumers and keep crime out of gambling seriously.

“The Gambling Commission’s new strategy sets out our vision for a fairer and safer gambling market.

“The action we are taking to examine online casino operators’ compliance with money laundering and customer interaction requirements is just one example of how we will be relentless in turning that vision into reality.”