Living in a national park ‘can potentially boost house prices by 20%’

Homes in national parks typically command a 20% premium, according to analysis.

Nationwide Building Society found that properties located within a national park attract a 20% premium on average over an otherwise identical home.

This is around £45,000 in cash terms, based on the current average UK house price.

Even living near a national park can boost house prices, the research suggests.

Nationwide found that living within a 5km radius equates to a 6% typical premium, or £13,000 on average in cash terms.

A donkey makes its way down the High Street in Beaulieu Village in the New Forest (PA)

The Government has recently said that more of England’s stunning landscapes will become protected areas.

Andrew Harvey, senior economist at Nationwide, said: “Those living in the parks can make the most of the great outdoors with a range of activities on their doorstep.

“Development is also controlled, with limited new housing construction, which also helps to explain why prices tend to be relatively high.”

He added: “Moreover, the premium is not limited entirely to properties located within the boundaries of the national park.

“There is also evidence of a ‘fringe benefit’ for properties located close by. Properties within 5km of a national park command a 6% premium compared with those outside of this range.”

These are the average house price premiums for various national parks, as analysed by Nationwide:

– New Forest, £95,000

– South Downs, £74,000

– Peak District, £56,000

– Dartmoor, £48,000

– Lake District, £47,000

– Brecon Beacons, £44,000

– Pembrokeshire, £39,000

– Snowdonia, £31,000