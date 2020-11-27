Timeline of key events in Sir Philip Green’s career

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Philip Green is reportedly close to calling in administrators at Deloitte to his Arcadia chain, which owns Topshop and Dorothy Perkins.

The businessman’s career has spanned massive highs, including a £1.2 billion payout in 2005, but has also been marred by a pensions scandal, and accusations of sexual harassment.

Here is a timeline of his rise and fall in the world of fashion.

– 1979

Sir Philip Green (Ian West/PA)

Sir Philip, then just plain old Mr Green, buys up the stock of 10 designer outlets that have failed. He dry-cleans the stock and puts it up for sale again in a shop in Mayfair.

– 1981 to 1988

The aspiring businessman sets up several businesses, many with his mother Alma. Like the Joan Collins Jeans Company, many fail to get off the ground, and several are liquidated. He also makes several successful deals during this time.

– 1988

Sir Philip is hired as the boss of Amber Day, the listed menswear group. He scores several victories in the role, and Amber Day’s share price rises. But he leaves in 1992 after the company misses on profits.

– 2000

Sir Philip buys BHS in 2000 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Sir Philip buys FTSE 100-listed department store BHS for £200 million. He quickly gains plaudits for turning the struggling business around.

– 2002

Sir Philip buys Arcadia Group, the owner of Topshop, through family business Taveta.

– 2004

The businessman tries to take over high street giant Marks and Spencer but pulls out after getting very close to sealing a deal.

The businessman tried to take over high street giant Marks and Spencer (Nick Potts/PA)

– 2005

Arcadia pays out a £1.3 billion dividend, £1.2 billion of which goes to Sir Philip’s wife Tina, who lives in Monaco so does not have to pay UK tax.

– 2007

Topshop launches a range of clothes designed by supermodel Kate Moss.

– 2010

Protesters gather outside Topshop in Oxford Street, alleging the businessman is avoiding income tax.

– 2015

Sir Philip sells BHS to Dominic Chappell for £1.

Dominic Chappell (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– 2016

BHS goes into administration, leaving a pension deficit of £571 million, and costing 11,000 people their jobs.

– 2016

MPs pass a motion to remove Sir Philip’s knighthood over the pensions scandal. He later pays £363 million into the scheme.

– 2018

The Telegraph reports that staff are accusing an unnamed businessman of sexual harassment and racial abuse. Sir Philip is later identified by an MP as the businessman in question.

– 2020

Covid-19 hits the high street. Arcadia closes 550 stores and furloughs 14,500 employees.