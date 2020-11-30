Pizza Hut Delivery announces recruitment spree following pandemic sales surge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pizza Hut Delivery is to hire 2,500 staff in a recruitment spree after its plans for rapid expansion were boosted by surging demand for takeaways during the pandemic.

The delivery arm of the fast food giant has said it is currently recruiting for the roles and has plans to create around 2,000 additional jobs over the next three years as part of significant growth plans.

Neil Manhas, general manager of Pizza Hut Delivery, told the PA news agency that the business is looking to expand its footprint by 125 more locations over the three-year period.

Neil Manhas, general manager of Pizza Hut Delivery (PizzaHut/PA)

“We were already on this strong growth trajectory but clearly the pandemic has accelerated the jump in demand,” he said.

“Last year, we invested into our platform and that has made a huge difference. At the start of the year we were performing really well and it jumped up another gear when the lockdown started.

“It was a very fortunate challenge to have and we adapted quickly but we’ve seen a growth in demand that we are still reacting to. That’s why we are continuing to grow our team quickly.”

The group said it reported double digit growth in like-for-like sales in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year, as it delivered sales of £206.1 million from the start of the year to October.

Meanwhile, 2020 has been a more painful experience for Pizza Hut’s restaurant arm, which cut 450 jobs and shut 29 sites in September to help mitigate the impact of the virus.

It announced the closures as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring process as it said sales were “not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021”.

Mr Manhas said: “We appreciate that the conditions which have helped delivery operators have meant life has been really tough for the sector more broadly.

“We will always support the restaurant business and hopefully they have a really strong platform for next year.”

It comes as restaurants remain shut to dine-in customers, with operations restricted to takeaway and delivery services only.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “More than ever this year, food delivery services have been a real lifeline for millions as they have coped with the pandemic’s many challenges.

“I’m delighted to hear that Pizza Hut Delivery is giving a welcome boost to areas across the UK by opening dozens of new sites and creating thousands of jobs in the process.”