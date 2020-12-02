Luton is top first-time buyer hotspot, study finds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luton has been revealed as the top property search hotspot for first-time buyers.

Zoopla looked at the places with the highest concentrations of “leads” – when a prospective purchaser identifies themselves as a first-time buyer and then clicks for more information from an agent on a particular property.

The analysis covered the period between August and October.

Luton was followed by Wolverhampton. And while house prices in London are often regarded as a significant barrier for first-time buyers trying to get onto the property ladder, locations in the capital occupied half of Zoopla’s top 20 list.

Barking and Dagenham was ranked as the third most popular place for first-time buyers.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “First-time buyers remain one of the largest cohorts of purchasers across the country, and our data shows that they remain very active within the capital.

“There is noticeable activity across the wider commuter zones into the East of England too, perhaps reflecting different commuting patterns for office-based workers.”

Here are the top first-time buyer hotspots, according to Zoopla:

1. Luton, East of England

2. Wolverhampton, West Midlands

3. Barking and Dagenham, London

4. Tower Hamlets, London

5. Harlow, East of England

6. Hackney, London

7. Newham, London

8. Sandwell, West Midlands

9. Islington, London

10. Greenwich, London

11. Thurrock, East of England

12. Waltham Forest, London

13. Basildon, East of England

14. Southwark, London

15. Coventry, West Midlands

16. Lewisham, London

17. South Staffordshire, West Midlands

18. Hounslow, London

19. Slough, South East

20. Reading, South East