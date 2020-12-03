Virgin Media rolls out gigabit broadband to Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Virgin Media is introducing its gigabit service to Wales for the first time, making hyper-fast broadband available to hundreds of thousands of homes in Cardiff and across South Wales.

The telecoms firm said customers will be able to receive speeds 18 times faster than the average connection speed in Cardiff.

This means 4K films or very large files can be downloaded near instantaneously.

Internet service providers are continuing to expand their footprint despite the Government scaling back on a pledge to bring gigabit-capable broadband to all homes by 2025.

Instead, the target is for “a minimum of 85% gigabit capable coverage by 2025”, though the Government will “seek to accelerate roll-out further to get as close to 100% as possible”.

Virgin Media’s announcement means the company now has gigabit-capable speeds in all four of the UK’s capital cities and contributes to its own target of bringing next-generation speeds to its entire network by the end of 2021.

The service is available in Cardiff, as well as surrounding areas including Adamstown, Ely, Grangetown, Lisvane, Pentwyn, Rumney, Saint Mellons, Thornhill and Whitchurch.

Barry, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, Port Talbot, and Rhondda Cynon Taf are among the areas that can also benefit across South Wales.

Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media, said: “At a time when our services play a vital role in supporting people’s lives and powering the economy, Virgin Media is continuing to invest and as a result our gigabit footprint is growing like gangbusters.”