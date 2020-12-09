eBay supports work placement scheme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Online giant eBay is teaming up with business leaders to help support up to 1,000 small companies provide new work placements for young people.

The move is part of the Government’s Kickstart scheme, which launched earlier this year to support firms to offer six-month work placements to 16-24 year olds who are in receipt of Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

eBay will also offer training to improve firms’ e-commerce and digital skills.

The 300,000 small businesses and sole traders selling on eBay will be invited to check their eligibility and register with the Federation of Small Businesses.

Employment group Adecco will support the initiative.

Head of eBay Europe Rob Hattrell said: “This new initiative recognises that the UK’s small businesses account for 60% of private sector employment in the UK, and have a vital role to play in our economic recovery supporting jobs, growth, and exports.

“This is a potential win-win, offering young people new opportunities to gain new skills in online retail and e-commerce, whilst supporting the growth and success of the UK’s small businesses and eBay are proud to support this.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “We introduced the Kickstart scheme to harness the talent of Britain’s young people, because we know that our country’s future will be in their hands.

“Thanks to the partnership created between eBay, FSB and Adecco, small businesses will be at the heart of this collective effort, helping to kickstart our economy and the careers of thousands of young people.”