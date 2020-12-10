EasyJet launches home delivery service to keep cabin crew ‘match fit’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

EasyJet is trialling an at-home trolley service amid the collapse in demand for air travel.

The airline will serve complimentary drinks and snacks to London residents, with recipients asked to make a donation to the charity Age UK.

The Luton-based carrier said the scheme is the first of its kind in the world and will help “keep the cabin crew match fit” until flight numbers recover.

Gin and tonic, Prosecco, nuts and olives are among the refreshments available.

The trial takes place on December 17 and 18 in partnership with delivery firm Deliveroo.

EasyJet director of cabin services Tina Milton said: “Our cabin crew have really missed doing what they love to do best, serving our customers.

The service will be available in London later this month (Matt Alexander/PA)

“This trial gives us a great opportunity to bring easyJet to customers’ doors with our trolley delivery service.

“For now we will focus on ensuring our service remains as good on the ground as it does in the air and we look forward to welcoming everyone back on board in 2021.”

EasyJet is operating around a fifth of planned flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Our cabin crew provide a fantastic service for our customers in the air but while they are not flying as much we have the ideal opportunity to provide our famous inflight service on the ground.

“Through this trial I’m pleased to see that our crew are able to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to homes this Christmas.”

Natasha Graydon of Deliveroo said the firm is “delighted to be working with easyJet to recreate some of that holiday magic at home”.

Visit deliveroo.co.uk/cuisines/easyjet-drinks-trolley to make a booking.