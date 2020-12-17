Advertising giant WPP says sales to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by 2022

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Advertising giant WPP has said it expects sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than previously forecast.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm lifted higher after it said it expects its recovery to be accelerated by its shift towards e-commerce and digital services.

The owner of the Ogilvy and Grey agencies said it will continue to drive growth by securing annual cost savings of £600 million by 2025 and reinvesting this in talent, incentives and technology.

It said it also plans to drive growth through mergers and acquisitions, with between £200 million and £400 million expected to spent on acquisitional growth each year.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP (WPP/PA)

WPP told investors that its like-for-like revenues were down 6.7% for the two months to November, after improvement since the pandemic first struck and resulted in cuts to marketing budgets among major clients.

Like-for-like revenue for the year to date has fallen by roughly 8.4%, the group said.

Meanwhile, like-for-like revenues are expected to deliver mid-single-digit growth in 2021.

WPP added that it will reinstate its share buyback programme in 2021 and pay a progressive dividend for the year.

Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP, said: “It has been two years since we set out our strategy to return WPP to growth.

“Since then, we have made significant progress, with stronger agency brands, new leadership, a simpler structure and a strong balance sheet.

“We can see the results in our industry-leading new business performance, with 5.6 billion dollars (£4.1 billion) won in the first nine months including Alibaba, HSBC, Intel, Uber and Unilever.”

Shares in the company were 4.2% higher at 815p in early trading.