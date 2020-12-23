Domino’s Pizza gives surplus ingredients to foodbank charity FareShare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Domino’s Pizza has agreed to hand over surplus ingredients to food charity FareShare that will be enough to make an equivalent of 40,000 meals to help feed vulnerable people this Christmas.

The delivery of surplus food means the company has contributed more than 42 tonnes of food, the equivalent of over 100,000 meals, since its partnership with FareShare began in 2017, the company said.

The food is then redistributed to schools, homeless shelters and community cafes up and down the country to support those living in food poverty and to reduce food waste.

FareShare is the UK’s largest food redistribution charity and works with more than 11,000 frontline charities, not-for-profit organisations and community groups to provide food to vulnerable people across the UK.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has meant FareShare has seen an increased demand for food, with the equivalent of three million meals redistributed every week at its height.

Dominic Paul, Domino’s Pizza chief executive, said: “The festive period can be challenging for many people and the pandemic has only exacerbated this for those most in need. We hope this donation will go some way to making a positive difference in helping fewer people go hungry this Christmas.

“Tackling hunger and food waste remains exceptionally important to us and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with some exciting initiatives in the year ahead.”

FareShare boss Lindsay Boswell added: “Christmas is a crucial time for both our partner charities working on the frontline and those who need their help.

“Supporting over 11,000 charities and community groups across the UK, it’s our work with food partners such as Domino’s that enables FareShare to divert a range of nutritious food to those facing food poverty.”