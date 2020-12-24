Boxing Day sales expected to fall by more than a quarter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Around 8.2 million shoppers are expected to hit the high street on Boxing Day, despite extensive new Covid-19 restrictions forcing non-essential retailers to close.

However, total Boxing Day spending is expected to fall by more than a quarter compared with a year ago, according to research by the Centre for Retail Research for VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Boxing Day sales are expected to be £3.2 billion – down 27% compared with last year – researchers said.

Sales in physical stores are expected to reach £1.4 billion, research found, down 56% on the same day last year.

Boxing Day sales are set to be hit hard by new restrictions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Online sales will jump around 56% to £1.8 billion as shoppers stay home, the report added.

Before the Government announcement on Wednesday, experts had predicted sales through the week of December 26 and 31 would be £12.7 billion.

But with several parts of England plunged into Tier 4, which bans non-essential retailers from opening, just £10.1 billion will be spent during the post-Christmas week, the report said.

London and the South East spending will be most sharply affected by the new restrictions, due to being in Tier 4 and having such a high concentration of shopping centres and department stores.

Bricks and mortar retailers will be the worst hit, having been expected to make £779 million on Boxing Day in these areas before entering Tier 4.

This is now forecast to drop 76% to just £187 million, the report added.

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “The post-Christmas sales are always one of the busiest times for retailers, and while this is still the case, it’s not surprising to see a decline in sales for the third year in a row, especially due to the new restrictions in place for most of the country.

“In Tiers 1, 2 and 3, retailers can continue to trade so the picture is mixed. However, the impact on spending in Scotland and Wales – which are both bringing in new lockdown measures from Boxing Day – as well as Tier 4 areas in England is severe.”