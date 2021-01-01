Phone dropped in custard and potato-damaged car among bizarre insurance claims

A phone dropped in custard and a car chipped by potatoes are among a selection of bizarre claims dealt with by an insurance giant.
Aviva said some of the more unusual claims it has settled include a motor insurance customer who encountered an oncoming tractor pulling a trailer of potatoes, which flew off.
When reporting the incident, the customer commented: “There were no injuries but there were some chips from where the potatoes hit the car.”
The insurer has also cleared up other food-related mishaps, including a customer who sneezed when he was about to eat his lunch, catapulting soup over a carpet and couch.
In another case, a dog knocked a can of beer over a laptop by wagging its tail.
And a home insurance customer claimed for a replacement phone when it stopped working after she had dropped it in a bowl of custard.
In another incident, a deer fell into a customer’s outdoor swimming pool, damaging the cover and tearing the pool lining, causing it to leak.
A local animal charity was able to look after the deer and Aviva settled the claim.
Gareth Hemming from Aviva said: “Insurance is designed in case of the unforeseen and unexpected and, as our claims experience shows, we see plenty of situations which couldn’t have been predicted.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe