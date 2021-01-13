EasyJet cabin crew to administer Covid-19 jabs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

EasyJet cabin crew are being recruited by the NHS to administer coronavirus vaccines, the airline has said.

The Luton-based carrier said its staff have “an ideal skill set” to support the roll out of the jabs at centres across the UK.

Many easyJet cabin crew are on furlough as flight schedules have been slashed due to the lack of demand for air travel during the crisis.

The airline expects hundreds of its workers to sign up to become trained vaccinators.

Staff supported the response to the pandemic last year at Nightingale hospitals and as NHS Volunteer Responders.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We are delighted to be assisting the NHS in their efforts to protect the nation’s health and help to roll out this crucial vaccination programme.

“We are incredibly proud that once again our pilots and crew can help to support the NHS and that we can play our part for the nation at this time – and I know so many of them will step up to help at this challenging time for the country.

“The progress the country is making on the vaccination programme is an exciting and much-needed development.

“Once rolled out, it will enable normal life to return and is undoubtedly the key to unlocking travel again and enabling travel for work, to visit friends and family or for a much-needed holiday.”

“We are pleased and proud to be able to play our part and stand by ready to support wherever else we can.”

Katy Bryant, who has worked as a cabin crew member for easyJet since 2005, said she applied to become a vaccinator because she is “incredibly grateful to our NHS and all frontline healthcare workers for all they continue to do for the country with the continued pressure they are facing”.

She added: “We are in a great position to support the vaccination effort because of the first aid and safety-focused training we receive for our job.”

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust was one of the first NHS trusts in England to enlist the support of easyJet crew.

Chief executive Elliot Howard-Jones said: “We are all looking forward to welcoming some of the first easyJet crew for further training to become highly-valued members of our trust’s immunisation team.

“Their first aid and caring skills will make them ideally suited to help deliver the huge task we currently face.”