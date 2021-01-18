Some furloughed workers ‘plan to work an extra two-and-a-half years typically’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of people who have been furloughed at some point during the coronavirus pandemic have made changes to their retirement plans, a survey has found.

Some have delayed retirement altogether, while others may phase into it by giving up work in gradual stages, Fidelity International found.

Those anticipating a phased or delayed retirement estimate furlough has pushed their retirement age back by two-and-a-half years on average, according to a poll of 3,000 people across the UK.

Some said they plan to carry on working, not only to make up lost savings but because they need to support other family members financially.

Even with these changes to some people’s retirement plans, 37% of non-retirees still believe they will not have enough money to enjoy the retirement they would like, rising to more than two-fifths (41%) of those in their 30s and 40s.

Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity International, said: “Worries about saving enough for retirement were present long before the pandemic, but the events of 2020, which have continued into the new year, have catapulted people’s pension concerns.”