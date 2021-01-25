Virgin Media launches 5G services in the UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Virgin Media has become the latest UK mobile operator to launch 5G services, which it says will be available in 100 towns and cities.

High-speed 5G networks, providing data speeds several times that of 4G, have been going live across the UK since 2019.

Virgin Media said it would begin offering 5G plans at no extra cost to existing deals and would automatically boost those with a 5G-enabled device to the new network if it had been purchased through Virgin Media since April last year.

The mobile operator confirmed it was using Vodafone’s 5G network to launch the service, as part of an ongoing partnership between the firms.

Virgin Media has more than three million mobile customers in the UK.

Jeff Dodds, the chief operating officer for Virgin Media, said the 5G launch was a “milestone moment” for the company.

“As the world’s first virtual mobile operator, our offering has long been about breaking boundaries and offering our customers a premium service without the price tag,” he said.

“That’s why we’re launching fast, reliable 5G connectivity at no extra cost while keeping the added extras of our existing mobile plans in place.

“By offering 5G and gigabit broadband all under one roof, Virgin Media customers can experience next-generation connectivity both in and out of the home, putting them in a great place to take advantage of the latest technology.”