JD Sports snaps up DTLR Villa for £360m in latest US acquisition

JD Sports is to move further into the US after agreeing a 495 million dollar (£360 million) takeover of DTLR Villa.

Shares in the UK retailer jumped after it told investors it is buying the Baltimore sportswear brand from current owners BRS & Co and Goode Capital.

It is the second major acquisition in the US in as many months, following its £243 million takeover of west coast trainer retailer Shoe Palace.

JD said the latest deal will help it to grow in the north and east of the US, where DTLR currently operates 247 stores across 19 states.

DTLR was founded in 1982 as Downtown Locker Room, before re-branding and then expanding through a merger with Sneaker Villa in 2017.

JD said it will retain Glenn Gaynor and Scott Collins as co-chief executives of the US company, which reported earnings of 45.6 million dollars (£30.2 million) last year.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said: “This is another exciting milestone in the group’s development in the United States.

“Like Shoe Palace, DTLR pride themselves on the deep connection they have with their consumers and the active role they play in the communities that they serve.

“The acquisition of DTLR will enhance our presence in the north and east of the United States and will be another important step in the group’s evolution.”

Shares in the London-listed firm were 6.8% higher at 798.2p in early trading on Monday.