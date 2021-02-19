Hospitality jobs under threat as end of furlough scheme approaches – Labour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a million hospitality jobs could be lost if the Government’s furlough scheme is not extended, Labour is warning.

The party said more than a million workers in the industry are still furloughed, and there are fears many hospitality businesses are planning to make staff redundant in the next three months.

Labour said the furlough scheme is approaching a “cliff edge” in April and should be extended, as well as reformed to include new training incentives to help workers improve their skills.

The party also called for the reduced rate of VAT for the hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors to continue for another six months, or until three months after the lifting of health restrictions – whichever is later.

Lucy Powell, shadow minister for business and consumers, said: “Business owners want to protect their livelihoods and those of their employees, but they can’t plan in the dark and they’re crying out for certainty from the Government on business rates, VAT and the furlough scheme.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have presided over the worst economic crisis of any major economy.

“They need to back our businesses and support jobs as the vaccine is rolled out, to secure our economy and get Britain back on the road to recovery.”