UK bans Boeing 777 planes with same engines as Denver fire flight

Boeing 777s with the same type of engine as a plane which caught fire after take-off in the US this weekend have been banned from entering UK airspace.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the restriction applies to 777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines.

This configuration is operated by airlines in the US, Japan and South Korea.

Plane-maker Boeing said there were 69 in service and another 59 in storage.

It has urged airlines to ground all of these planes.

No UK carriers are affected.

After the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft, we have suspended this configuration's use in UK airspace. It is not used by any UK airlines. It is operated by airlines in the USA, Japan and South Korea where authorities have also stopped its use. pic.twitter.com/i97yio5X2q — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) February 22, 2021

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described the UK airspace ban as a temporary measure and said he will “continue to work closely with the CAA to monitor the situation”.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered United Airlines to ramp up inspections of the aircraft.

The incident involved a Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine exploding after take-off from Denver, Colorado on Saturday, with pieces falling onto residential areas below.

After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace. I will continue to work closely with the @UK_CAA to monitor the situation. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 22, 2021

The plane returned to Denver International Airport to make an emergency landing.

No crew or passengers were hurt and the flight landed safely.