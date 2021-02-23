Nearly £20m of fraud prevented in 2020 by banking industry-funded police unit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly £20 million-worth of frauds, including several Covid-19 scams, were prevented last year by a specialist police unit funded by the banking and finance industry.

The Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) targets organised criminal gangs responsible for fraud.

It is made up of officers from the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police Service as well as staff from trade association UK Finance.

❌ The NHS will never ask you to share your bank details or pay for the #COVID19 vaccination ❌ If you receive a suspicious email, text or phone call about booking the #CovidVaccine, you can report it here: https://t.co/amCh76G6pd pic.twitter.com/Wm37lLDwyV — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 16, 2021

More than 100 arrests were made in 2020 and the DCPCU helped take down 731 social media accounts linked to fraudulent activity, of which 258 were involved in recruiting money mules.

The DCPCU also recovered 18,175 compromised card numbers from active criminal gangs.

The unit is currently investigating more than 150 live cases, including several coronavirus-related scams.

📈 If you're offered unusually high returns on an investment, it could be a scam. ➡️ Check the FCA warning list before investing at https://t.co/fSb3lMjpW2 pic.twitter.com/lVVWyN8NVI — City of London Police (@CityPolice) January 30, 2021

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, head of the DCPCU, said: “By working closely with the banking industry and other partners, we are continuing cracking down on those responsible for coronavirus-related fraud, with multiple arrests in recent weeks of individuals believed to be involved in coronavirus vaccine scams.”

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “The successes with social media and telecommunication partners show what can be achieved when all sectors collaborate in a united front against this threat.

“We would urge the public to follow the advice of our Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign to stay safe from scams, and always take a moment to stop and think before parting with their money or information.”

Many romance fraudsters claim to be overseas, working in the military or as a doctor or charity worker. This makes them seem kind and trustworthy and gives them an excuse for the use of international dialling codes or poor internet connection. #RomanceFraud #Fauxmance pic.twitter.com/UjRpQBy0F2 — City of London Police (@CityPolice) February 19, 2021

Temporary Commander Clinton Blackburn, of City of London Police, policing lead force for fraud, said: “I am so proud of the DCPCU officers’ achievements throughout this pandemic, which include 122 arrests and the take-down of over 700 social media accounts linked to fraudulent activity.

“The unit’s work has prevented millions of pounds worth of money belonging to innocent individuals and businesses from getting into the hands of fraudsters.

“It is likely that criminals will continue to attempt to exploit the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and on people’s personal finances, and it’s therefore essential the public remain vigilant and Take Five before parting with any money or personal details.”