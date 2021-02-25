Services helping domestic and economic abuse survivors can apply for funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Frontline specialist services supporting survivors of domestic and economic abuse are being invited to apply for funding.

NatWest and charity SafeLives are asking for applications for the Circle Fund, which is being rolled out across the UK following an initial successful pilot.

It will offer 150 services the opportunity to receive funding to distribute to those who need it.

Applications are strongly encouraged from smaller organisations supporting communities marginalised because of their race, LGBT identity or disability.

Economic abuse is a form of domestic abuse, which involves controlling someone’s ability to acquire, use and maintain their own money.

NatWest previously announced a £1 million donation to the fund last year.

SafeLives and NatWest have worked together with survivors and specialist domestic abuse services to create the programme.

David Lindberg, CEO of retail banking at NatWest, said: “The pandemic has been especially difficult for people experiencing economic abuse and we have worked hard as a bank to support our customers and colleagues affected. We’re delighted the Circle Fund will provide vital access to funds for survivors of economic abuse in communities across the UK, helping to build their financial confidence and independence.”

Suzanne Jacob, chief executive of SafeLives, said: “The Circle Fund will help to allow survivors to live a life free from fear and rebuild their lives. We’re delighted to be working with NatWest and to see their ongoing commitment to ending domestic abuse.”

Victoria Atkins, minister for safeguarding, said: “I am incredibly pleased to see NatWest and SafeLives working together to offer support to victims of domestic and economic abuse.

“Home should be a safe place for everyone, but for those confined with an abuser it is clearly not, so I would urge those in need to utilise the support provided by the Circle Fund.

“There is a part for everyone to play in tackling this abhorrent form of abuse and this initiative shows that businesses, working with charities, can provide vital services to help and support victims.”

People with queries about the fund can contact pmo@safelives.org.uk.