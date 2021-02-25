First-time buyers ‘return to housing market after putting plans on hold in 2020’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-time buyers are re-emerging in the housing market this year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic meant their plans were put on hold in 2020, property experts have said.

However, the increase could add to the upward pressure on property prices climbing higher as demand for homes outweighs supply.

Zoopla said the share of first-time buyers purchasing properties dipped to its lowest levels since 2016 last year.

Their numbers now appear to be on the increase, with a 5% increase in demand in the first six weeks of 2021 compared with towards the end of 2020.

Zoopla defined demand as people who are actively viewing and engaged in finding out more about property on its website.

The share of first-time buyers across the UK reached its lowest level since 2016 last year, accounting for 31% of sales, down from a peak of 35% in 2018, according to Zoopla’s calculations.

It said sales agreed for properties priced between £100,000 and £150,000, a sector of the market where first-time buyers are typically more active, have recently increased.

Many lenders pulled their low-deposit mortgages at the start of the coronavirus pandemic amid concerns about the wider economy and possible house price falls, but in recent months they have been returning to this type of lending.

Zoopla highlighted the case of Dan O’Toole, 33, who is renting an apartment in Archway, north London, with his fiancee Sophie.

The couple had their plans to buy their first home put on hold as they were told last year that they would need a deposit of at least 15%.

There are now more 10% deals on the market, the couple have resumed their search and have a mortgage agreed in principle.

Mr O’Toole said: “Whilst a 5% difference doesn’t sound huge, when considering London house prices, this was a big setback for our plans to purchase our first home.

“Fast forward four months and now we have a mortgage in principle agreed, so we’ve resumed our search.

“We’re excited and feel fortunate that we can move on with our lives now and get the ball properly rolling on our house hunt.”

Zoopla said the return of first-time buyers to the market goes some way to explaining why the supply of homes is failing to keep pace with demand, bearing in mind first-time buyers have no home themselves to sell.

Reports emerged this week that Chancellor Rishi Sunak could be poised to extend the stamp duty holiday, which is due to end on March 31, by another three months until the end of June.

The stamp duty holiday has been pushing up demand in the market as buyers rush to beat the deadline.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla said: “The strong bounce in demand seen at the start of the year has been further boosted by increased numbers of first-time buyers active in the market.

“Many of these buyers will be taking advantage of the increased number of home loans now available for purchasers with smaller deposits.

“First-time buyers have no property to sell, so their increased activity in the market is further pushing up buyer demand ahead of supply.

“As the growth in demand continues to outstrip the supply of homes, it puts more upwards pressure on prices.”

Ms Gilmore also said one area of the market where there is more supply coming is among landlords who are bringing their investment properties forward for sale.