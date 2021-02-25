Charity warns 45% of disabled people have seen energy bills rise during pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly half (45%) of disabled people have seen their energy bills increase since start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a charity.

Around a third (34%) of disabled people said energy costs and usage have caused them concern or worry, disability equality charity Scope said.

It said some disabled people have been forgoing meals or staying in one room of the house in order to tackle energy costs.

Some 8% of disabled people said they have made sacrifices to pay for energy bills.

The Opinium survey commissioned by Scope found that of more than 1,000 working age disabled people, 86% have had no contact with their energy supplier regarding concerns about their bills.

Scope is launching a disability energy support service to help people dealing with increased costs, help them bring their costs down and deal with their energy supplier.

Tom Marsland, consumer affairs policy manager at Scope, said: “Spiralling energy bills are only going to turn the screw even tighter.

“We already knew before coronavirus that disabled people faced extra costs to the tune of around £583 per month, spending more on essential goods and services.

“The pandemic has only served to exacerbate the situation and has left people feeling anxious about their increasing energy bills and in the dark about how and where to get help.”

Scope is calling for energy suppliers to proactively identify and contact their disabled customers and offer support if needed, and improve how they gather information about the needs of their disabled customers.