More than 264,000 people have opened a Help to Save account

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 264,000 people have opened a Government-backed account designed to help those on low incomes, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.

Total deposits into Help to Save in the six months from August 2020 to January 2021 exceeded £40 million.

This was the highest recorded amount saved in a six-month period since the scheme started in September 2018.

The scheme allows certain people entitled to Working Tax Credit or receiving Universal Credit to receive a bonus of 50p for every £1 they save over four years.

The 50% bonus is payable at the end of the second and fourth year and is based on how much account holders have saved.

Account holders can save up to £50 a month. If they save the maximum amount each month for four years, they could save £2,400 and earn £1,200 in bonus payments.

More than 42,000 new Help to Save accounts were created between August 2020 and January 2021.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive, said: “The Help to Save scheme has helped more than 264,000 individuals open a savings account. And regular savers can earn up to £1,200 in bonus payments, over four years.

“It is easy to set up an account. Just search Help to Save on gov.uk.”

Nearly 217,000 people have made a deposit to their Help to Save account, with the average monthly deposit per person put at £48.

Those eligible can set up a Help to Save savings account at any time until September 2023.