Call of Duty: Warzone update drives record day for downloads on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has recorded its biggest download day ever, as gamers rushed to get hold of the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update.

The average user downloaded more than 20GB of data in a 24-hour period on February 25, the broadband provider said, almost 3.5GB up on 2020’s previous record breaker.

It comes amid a surge in network demand, nearly one year since the UK’s first lockdown started, forcing millions to work, learn and seek entertainment from home.

Virgin Media (Nick Ansell/PA)

Virgin Media said it has noticed a shift in online behaviour, with weekday afternoons becoming the busiest time of day for upstream traffic for the first time, according to analysis of more than five million customers in January and February.

The weekday peak now sits between 2pm and 4pm, with upstream traffic increasing three-fold on pre-pandemic levels and up 35% since the first lockdown.

Jeanie York, chief technology and information officer at Virgin Media, said: “Our network is carrying more data than ever as consumers continue to adapt and embrace new technology that helps them work, learn, socialise and stay entertained from home.

“We’re committed to keeping up with demand and helping our customers stay connected at a time when our ultrafast and reliable services have never been more important to millions of people’s lives.”