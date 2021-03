Nissan to boost renewable power with solar farm extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Car giant Nissan has announced plans to generate more renewable energy at its record-breaking UK plant.

It will extend the solar farm at its Sunderland site, which already has a wind farm, with the aim of creating 20MW of power.

If approved, the 37,000-panel extension would result in 20% of the plant’s energy coming from renewables onsite.

That would be enough power to build each zero-emission Nissan Leaf sold in Europe.

The firm will consult with the local community before submitting a formal planning application.

Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland, said: “Renewables have already made a big difference to our business and we continue to look for ways to make the manufacturing process more sustainable.

“As our products made in Sunderland become increasingly electrified, our manufacturing operations are an important part of the ecosystem that will take us to carbon neutrality.”