More breweries despite pub and bar closures, study suggests

The number of breweries in the UK increased by more than 200 last year despite the impact of the virus crisis on pubs and bars, according to a new report.

Accountants UHY Hacker Young said there were now more than 3,000 breweries across the country.

The closure of pubs and the coronavirus lockdown may have acted as a catalyst for some entrepreneurs to start new brewing businesses, it was suggested.

UHY Hacker Young said the slump in sales through pubs and bars has forced many breweries to find new routes to market with ecommerce sales direct to consumers.

James Simmonds of UHY Hacker Young, said: “Growth in breweries during a very difficult period for the drinks industry is a positive sign. Entrepreneurs clearly feel confident in the prospects for a bounce back once pubs and bars can open again.

“People’s appetite for trying new beers from different breweries has contributed to the long-term rise in new breweries being set up. The sector hasn’t fallen into the trap of discounting.”

“With the closure of pubs and bars, smaller breweries have had to adapt to direct-to-consumer models.”