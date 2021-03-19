Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
UK gaming market hit record £7bn in 2020 during lockdown boom, industry body says

by Press Association
March 19, 2021, 2:05 pm
Digital gaming sales surged last year as people sought more entertainment at home throughout the pandemic (Joe Giddens/PA)

Video gaming in the UK was boosted by the arrival of a “new console generation” last year as the market surged to a record £7 billion.

Players pushed the sector’s value up 29.9% compared to 2019 with increases across both digital and physical sales, according to a report by gaming industry body Ukie.

Digital sales took the lion’s share totalling £3.90 billion, with digital console revenues rising 24.2%, mobile games up by 21.3% and digital PC adding 14.8%.

Despite store closures as the UK went in and out of lockdown, traditional boxed game titles also climbed by 7.1% to £646 million, but pre-owned game-buying took a hit, diving 22.8%

