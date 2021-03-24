Domed coins celebrate 150 years of the Royal Albert Hall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Royal Mint has created its first ever domed coins to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Albert Hall.

The convex surface of the £5 commemorative coin, elevating the intricate details of the design, highlights the architectural beauty of the venue, the Mint said.

The coins were designed by artist Anne Desmet. Specialising in architecture artwork, she has immortalised one of the most treasured and distinctive buildings in the UK, the Mint added.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The coin’s design captures the iconic architecture of the prestigious building in stunning detail, shining a spotlight on one of the most famous music and concert venues in the world.

“By introducing this new commemorative coin in partnership with the Royal Albert Hall, we hope people across the world will reminisce on their memories of this incredible venue.”

A Royal Albert Hall domed coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Built in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall has played host to Sir Elton John, the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, as well as political figures such as Sir Winston Churchill and Ronald Reagan.

Craig Hassall, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Since its opening, the Royal Albert Hall has borne witness to, and played a central part in, seismic cultural and social change.

“The interests, manners and social mores of the people may have changed, but this beautiful building and what it represents remain the same a century-and-a-half later: a meeting place, a reflection of contemporary Britain, and a home for exhilarating live performance and events of international significance.

“I am so delighted that the Royal Mint have issued this commemorative £5 coin to mark our 150th anniversary.”

Commemorative Royal Albert Hall coins are available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting at £13 for a brilliant uncirculated version.

The domed versions of the coins will be available in gold and silver finishes in the coming weeks. Customers can register their interest to receive further updates on the Mint’s website.

The domed coins will be priced at £125 for a silver version and £2,760 for gold.