Job losses: Major cuts in the last three months

Almost 9,000 jobs have been cut or put at risk in major announcements from big British companies in the last three months, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Job losses have slowed since last year, when PA tracked more than 270,000 job losses between late March, when lockdown started, and the end of December.

Below is a list of major announcements of jobs at risk over the last three months:

Total: 8,749

March 24 – John Lewis – 1,465

February 8 – Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton – 2,450

February 2 – Tucan Travel – unknown

February 1 – Topshop and Topman – 2,500

January 25 – Jenners – 200

January 19 – Outfit – 714

January 15 – Jaeger – 233

January 14 – Norwegian – 1,100

January 13 – Debenhams – 320