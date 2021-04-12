Homebase launches garden centres in Next stores

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Next has struck a deal with Homebase which will open mini-garden centres in six of the fashion giant’s stores.

Shoppers will be able to pick up shrubs with their shirts as part of the trial by the two retail brands.

From Monday, Homebase garden centres will open in Next stores in Shoreham, Ipswich, Warrington, Camberley, Bristol and Sheffield.

Homebase said it will offer customers a variety of plants, pots and garden tools alongside Next’s traditional home and clothing lines.

It said staff members in stores will also offer expert gardening advice through the venture, called Garden by Homebase at Next.

Damian McGloughlin, chief executive officer at Homebase, said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Next and bringing our garden products and expertise to its stores.

“It’s all part of our wider commitment to make shopping with us easier and provide even more inspiration and expert advice.

“We’re a great nation of gardeners, with more and more people enjoying the benefits of gardening and being outside.

“The launch of these new garden centres means we’re able to offer more gardeners, both experienced and those just starting out, Homebase products in more locations across the country.”

It also comes amid reports that Punch Taverns founder Hugh Osmond is eying a £300 million takeover move for the DIY and gardening retailer.

Current owner Hilco – which bought it for £1 in 2018 after a disastrous period owned by Australia’s Wesfarmers – put the company on the market in November.