Mulberry launches ‘sustainability manifesto’ to transform supply chain

Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has launched a sustainability “manifesto” aimed to transform the company’s supply chain by 2030.

The fashion brand told investors on Tuesday morning that the business is aiming to create a transparent “farm to finished product” supply chain over the period.

As part of its “Made to Last” manifesto, the company also pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

It said it also plans to develop “the world’s lowest carbon leather”, which would be sourced through a network of organic and environmentally conscious farms.

The company will also seek to extend the lifespan of its products through repair and restorations services and will offer to buy back and resell used items.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive officer of Mulberry, said: “At Mulberry we have already taken significant action to embed sustainability across our business, but today we offer our commitment to a programme of transformative change, embedding principles of regeneration and circularity across our entire supply chain.

“We are committed to creating a local, transparent farm-to-finished-product sourcing model and whilst we are at the beginning of this transition, I am immensely proud of my colleagues and the work done to launch the Made to Last Manifesto.

“We look forward to the challenges ahead.”

The pledges come after a tough period for the fashion firm, having delivered a 10-fold increase in annual losses before its trading was fully impacted by the pandemic.

In June, Mulberry also cut its workforce by about a quarter after it was hammered by the virus and subsequent closure of fashion stores.