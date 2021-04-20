Argos to close Somerset distribution site ‘with 230 jobs at risk’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Argos has said it is set to close its Somerset distribution site.

The Unite union has warned that the move will put “230 jobs at risk” at the retailer’s Bridgwater warehouse.

It said it is “committed to fight to save as many jobs as possible” after the site was earmarked for closure next year.

Argos owner Sainsbury’s has confirmed that the depot is one site set to be affected as part of plans to integrate the logistics networks for the two brands.

"This time last year key workers, like our members at Argos, were being lauded for helping keeping the country running. A year later they are being thrown on the scrapheap" – Unite's Matt Draper on #Argos plans to shut Somerset site.https://t.co/kaAtFQ65fS — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) April 20, 2021

Last year, Sainsbury’s said some distribution sites would be impacted by a move to streamline logistics operations for the Sainsbury’s, Argos and Habitat brands into one network.

The supermarket group said it will look to redeploy workers impacted by the announcement elsewhere in its operations.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Last year we shared plans to accelerate the integration of the Sainsbury’s and Argos logistics networks and confirmed a number of our existing depots would close.

“Our Bridgwater depot is one of the sites affected and we are supporting the teams in any way we can.

“This includes exploring redeployment opportunities for our colleagues within Sainsbury’s.”

Unite regional officer Tim Morris said: “Our members at the Argos Bridgwater distribution centre have continued to work throughout the pandemic and their reward for this dedication, is to face losing their jobs.

“Unite will be holding an urgent meeting with the company to better understand why this announcement has been made.

“The union will fully engage in the consultation process and will explore all options to preserve as many jobs as possible in Bridgwater or at alternative locations.”

It comes a month after Sainsbury’s said that around 1,150 jobs would be affected as part of a restructuring which included about 500 head-office roles being axed.