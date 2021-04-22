Nearly three in 10 people have booked a staycation for 2021 – survey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly three in 10 (28%) people have booked a UK-based staycation this year, a survey has found.

More than half (53%) of people are planning to book a UK getaway, according to American Express.

On average, people have spent £353 per person on staycation bookings.

Wales and the Lake District were the top destinations, followed by Cornwall and the Scottish Highlands.

Rowing boats at Ambleside, Lake Windermere (Yui Mok/PA)

People booking staycations are advised that lockdown restrictions are easing at different rates across the UK, and to check cancellation policies in case a trip cannot go ahead.

As plans for social get-togethers are made, 18 to 34-year-olds said they have already spent an average of £73 on their post-lockdown wardrobe, compared with an overall average of £37 per person.

Four in 10 over-55s said they are looking forward to returning to hairdressers and beauty salons, compared with 18% of 18 to 34-year-olds.

Over a third of people (39%) said eating and drinking out is the activity they are most looking forward to, with many people also aiming to spend on shared experiences with family (54%) and friends (43%).

Some 2,000 people were surveyed in March.