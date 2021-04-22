Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Third of people with a will have updated it in the past year – survey

by Press Association
April 22, 2021, 11:34 am
Around one in three people with a will have updated it in the past year, according to Canada Life (Rui Vieira/PA)
Around one in three (32%) people with a will have updated it in the past year, a survey has found.

Giving loved ones security, wanting to ensure that charities benefit, and illness over the past year were among the reasons people gave for changing their wishes, Canada Life found.

Some people also said that the coronavirus pandemic had made them reflect on their own mortality.

The survey found that more than two fifths (44%) of adults across the UK now have a will in place, up from 41% in July 2020.

