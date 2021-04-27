Jet2 encouraged by winter and summer 2022 bookings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bosses at Jet2 have said they are encouraged by levels of bookings for next winter and summer 2022 but remain concerned over a lack of details for international travel restarting this summer.

The company said: “Unsurprisingly, given the short-term uncertainty, customers are booking significantly closer to departure for summer 21.

“However, we continue to be encouraged by the volume of customer bookings for both winter 21/22 and for summer 22, for which package holiday bookings are displaying a materially higher mix of the total.”

Jet2 added that it was positive about the continuing successful rollout of vaccines in the UK and increasing momentum in Europe.

The firm also welcomed confirmation from the UK Government’s Global Travel Task Force that international travel remained on track to reopen in mid-May.

It added: “However, we were disappointed at the lack of clarity contained in the Task Force’s report, in particular the as yet to be populated ‘traffic light’ framework for destinations, and full details and cost of the associated testing regime.”

Jet2 had already cancelled all holidays until June 24 in the hope of getting more clarity on what travel can take place.

As a result of the year of Covid, the company added it expected to report an underlying loss before tax of between £375 million and £385 million in the 12 months to March 31, beating analyst expectations.