CES: Tech show to return to Las Vegas in 2022, organisers say

CES, the annual technology convention which draws more than 150,000 visitors, will return to its in-person format in Las Vegas next year, organisers have said.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said more than 1,000 companies had committed to returning to a physical version of the trade show in January 2022.

The industry trade show is regarded as one of the biggest dates in the technology calendar, with big brands such as Samsung, Sony, Google and others using the week-long event to announce new products and services.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the CTA moved the show to an entirely online format this year, but said many companies had told them in-person meetings at the show were vital going forward.

The organisers said some digital aspects of this year’s show would remain and that it would be reviewing guidelines for Covid-19 safety measures with health organisations in the US as part of its planning.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” CTA president and chief executive Gary Shapiro said.

“Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

The CTA confirmed the convention would take place between January 5 and January 8 next year.

Another of the major tech trade shows, Mobile World Congress (MWC), is planning to host its annual event in June, making it the first large in-person industry gathering since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers of the show, which takes place in Barcelona, have struck a deal with the Spanish government to add attendees to the country’s travel exemption list and has laid out plans for a strict health and safety regime for the planned 50,000 visitors, including daily testing and temperature checks, social distancing and crowd control measures.