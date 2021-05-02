Only 29% of areas in England and Wales ‘have average house price below £200,000’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fewer than a third of electoral wards across England and Wales have an average house price below £200,000, analysis has found.

This makes life tougher for first-time buyers, as the average price of a first home is only slightly below the £200,000 mark, according to estate agent Savills, which carried out the research.

Ten years ago, more than half (53%) of electoral wards across England and Wales had an average house price below £200,000, according to the findings.

The percentage has now fallen to 29%, down from 44% five years ago.

Savills produced the findings by analysing Office for National Statistics (ONS) local house price data.

It said Nationwide Building Society has previously put the average price paid by a first-time buyer in the UK at £196,223.

The proportion of wards where the average house price is more than £500,000 has gone from just under 3% in 2010 to more than 11% in the past decade.

Twenty years ago, the proportion barely registered, at just 0.2% or 13 wards, Savills said.

High value locations are heavily concentrated in London and the South East of England.

Average prices exceeded £500,000 in more than half (54%) of electoral wards in London at the end of September 2020 and just under a quarter (24%) in the South East.

Ilford Town in Redbridge was the only London ward where the average house price was below £250,000, at £244,892. This was out of more than 600 electoral wards across the capital, according to Savills’ research.

Analysis shows average prices exceeded £500,000 in more than half of electoral wards in London at the end of September 2020 (PA)

Lucian Cook, head of UK residential research at Savills, said of the findings: “This doesn’t create issues for existing home owners and those looking to trade up the housing ladder, given both the amount of equity they have in their home and the low cost of debt on their mortgage.

“But it will continue to present a significant barrier to prospective first-time buyers, unless the recently announced mortgage guarantee scheme or other initiatives unlock significantly more competitive mortgage finance for those struggling to raise a deposit.”

A string of banks recently launched new 5% deposit mortgages onto the market, as part of a Government-backed scheme to help boost first-time buyers.

Here are the percentages of electoral wards where the the average house price is below £200,000, in September 2015 and followed by September 2020, according to Savills:

– London, 0%, 0%

– South East, 12%, 2%

– East of England, 24%, 7%

– South West, 27%, 8%

– West Midlands, 57%, 37%

– East Midlands, 64%, 39%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 66%, 51%

– North West, 73%, 58%

– North East, 85%, 78%

– Wales, 77%, 63%