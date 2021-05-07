David Cameron and Lex Greensill to appear before MPs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former prime minister David Cameron and financier Lex Greensill are due to appear before MPs next week, amid controversy over lobbying.

Mr Greensill will answer questions from the Treasury Committee next Tuesday, and Mr Cameron will follow on Thursday, as part of the Lessons from Greensill Capital inquiry.

Links between Greensill, which was founded by the financier, the Government and Mr Cameron have come under scrutiny following questions over the former Conservative prime minister’s lobbying on behalf of the firm.

Treasury Committee chairman Mel Stride (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Mr Cameron’s activities – which included text messages to Chancellor Rishi Sunak – have prompted a review by lawyer Nigel Boardman, ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The collapse of Greensill – which filed for insolvency in March – has threatened thousands of UK jobs at Liberty Steel, which was dependent on it for its financing.

Ahead of the Greensill sessions, committee chairman Mel Stride said: “The committee is determined to answer the key question as to whether HM Treasury responded appropriately to the lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital, including that carried out by David Cameron.”