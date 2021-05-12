New chief executive appointed at pub chain Marston’s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pub operator and brewer Marston’s has announced the appointment of Andrew Andrea as its new chief executive.

Mr Andrea, currently the company’s chief financial officer and corporate development officer, will replace Ralph Findlay in the role at the start of October.

Wolverhampton-based Marston’s runs around 1,500 pubs, with 21 sites in Scotland, including the Harbour Springs hotel, in Peterhead, and the Three Witches, in Inverness. It also makes beer under a joint venture set up with Carlsberg last year.

With more than 23 years’ experience in the pub and brewing industry, Mr Andrea joined the company in 2002 and has served on Marston’s PLC board for 12 years.

During a spell in the role of operations director for Marston’s Pub Company, he pioneered a franchise agreement, which is now widely used across the industry. Most recently, he project managed the disposal of Marston’s Beer Company.

Mr Andrea said: “I am delighted to have been selected to lead Marston’s at such an exciting time as it embarks on the next phase in its history as a focussed pub operator.

“Despite the challenges of the last year, I am confident that we have a great team of energised and engaged people to deliver our vision, and I look forward to working with them and the board to return the business to growth and optimise the future opportunities available to us.”

Marston’s PLC chairman, William Rucker, added: “Andrew was the strongest contender from a selection of extremely high calibre candidates under consideration and the unanimous choice of the board for the role of chief executive officer.

“He has clear drive, ambition and outstanding execution skills and these attributes, together with his deep knowledge of – and empathy for – the business, equip him well to lead Marston’s through the next stage of its development.

“The board has every confidence in him and looks forward to continuing to work closely with him in future.”

© PA

Marston’s announced in March that Mr Findlay, one of the longest-serving business leaders in the industry, had decided to step down after 20 years leading the company.

At the time, Mr Rucker said he would leave the company in “excellent shape and well-positioned to rebuild trading and go from strength to strength when restrictions are lifted.”

The firm said Mr Findlay will remain in the chief executive’s role until October 2, to ensure an “appropriate handover.”

It added that it would appoint a new chief financial officer in due course.