Royal Mint places The Who centre stage with new coins

Coins celebrating The Who have been launched by the Royal Mint.

The band’s co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey, visited the Mint to strike one of the first coins.

The Who collectable coin is the fourth in the Royal Mint’s music legends series, and follows ones minted in honour of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie.

The latest coin’s dynamic design includes symbols from The Who’s career – including a Union flag, Mod logo and speaker-smashing Rickenbacker guitar.

The design forms a pinball machine, a nod to the song Pinball Wizard and album Tommy, one of the band’s most famous creations.

Using colour printing technology, elements of the coin have been digitally printed in red, white and blue and some coins will feature a “shockwave” effect, radiating from the speaker.

Roger Daltrey with the new coin celebrating The Who (Royal Mint/PA)

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The Who are an iconic British band with an incredible musical legacy, so it felt right to honour them with an official UK coin.

“The Who coin is the latest in our show-stopping music legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs. It was a privilege to have Roger Daltrey visit the Mint to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design.

“Our music legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of fans’ memorabilia.”

Daltrey said: “It’s an honour to have a coin produced to celebrate The Who’s musical legacy.

“The coin’s design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent. It was a fantastic moment being able to strike one of the very first pieces in the collection and see the range of technologies and processes involved in the making of the coin.”

A coin celebrating The Who (Royal Mint/PA)

Pete Townshend, lead guitarist of The Who said: “I am delighted that the band’s work is being recognised by this fantastic range of coins from the Royal Mint.”

The Who coin is available as limited-edition precious metal versions as well as a brilliant uncirculated edition.

The collection includes a colour brilliant uncirculated coin in a £5 denomination which costs £22.50 and a gold kilo proof coin in a £1,000 denomination priced at £68,380.