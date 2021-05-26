M&S announces 30 stores will close after tumbling to a £201m loss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Marks & Spencer has announced plans to permanently close at least 30 stores after suffering huge losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer recorded a £201.2m pre-tax loss for the year up to March 27 after its stores were affected by lockdown restrictions.

There are 12 Marks and Spencer branches across the north and north-east, although it is not yet known if they are under threat.

Aviemore, Inverness, and Elgin are the three furthest north stores, while Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire boast nine shops.

These include six in Aberdeen at Union Square and Bon Accord in Aberdeen city centre, plus stores at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and in Cults.

Bucksburn and Bridge of Don also have Marks and Spencer premises.

There is also two stores in Inverurie and one in Westhill.

Marks and Spencer announced at least 30 shops will shut and 70 will be restructured as the brand attempts to bounce back from the damage.

The group told shareholders that total revenues dropped after this slump offset an improvement in its food operations.

It reported that food like-for-like revenues increased by 1.3% over the past year, but the company saw its clothing and home business report a 31.5% slump despite 53.9% online growth.

Clothing and home operations saw a £129.4 million operating loss, although M&S said the performance improved in the second half of the year.

These sales have also returned to growth since the reopening of all stores on April 12, M&S said.

Meanwhile, the company said it was buoyed by its food business, which saw 6.9% growth excluding its hospitality and franchise arms.

It also hailed a strong integration with Ocado after the two companies launched their online grocery joint venture last September.

The retailer said its balance sheet is also “stronger than expected” following the impact of the pandemic.

Steve Rowe, chief executive at Marks & Spencer, said: “In a year like no other we have delivered a resilient trading performance, thanks in no small part to the extraordinary efforts of our colleagues.

“In addition, by going further and faster in our transformation through the Never the Same Again programme, we moved beyond fixing the basics to forge a reshaped M&S.

“With the right team in place to accelerate change in the trading businesses and build a trajectory for future growth, we now have a clear line of sight on the path to make M&S special again.

“The transformation has moved to the next phase.”