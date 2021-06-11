Fuller’s poaches Domino’s finance boss Neil Smith

Pub owner Fuller’s has poached the finance boss from pizza delivery giant Domino’s.

The pub and hotel operator told investors on Friday it has hired Neil Smith to become its finance director, saying he will join the leadership team by December 1 at the latest.

Mr Smith is currently the chief financial officer at Domino’s Pizza Group, helping to lead the takeaway firm since he joined at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Prior to working at Domino’s, Mr Smith spent nine year at pub and bar giant Ei Group before its £1.3 billion takeover by Slug & Lettuce owner Stonegate.

The new finance director said: “I am looking forward to joining the Fuller’s team – it is a business I have long respected and admired.

“I am passionate about pubs and welcome the opportunity to bring my experience to bear with this great company and play my part in the continued development of this iconic business and its future success.

“I feel privileged to have been part of the Domino’s team through a period of significant transformation.

“While I was not looking to leave Domino’s, I have been given an exceptional opportunity to return to an industry where I have spent much of my career.”

Michael Turner, chairman of Fuller’s, said: “I am delighted to welcome Neil to our company.

“He brings a wealth of experience, together with valuable industry expertise, and has a very good financial track record.

“Neil shares our values, will fit well with our culture, and will help our leadership team grow the business as our country emerges from the pandemic.

“He will be a great asset to Fuller’s, and our board looks forward to working closely with him in the future.”

Domino’s said it will launch a search process to identify and appoint a successor.

Dominic Paul, chief executive officer of Domino’s, said: “Neil has been a highly valued member of the management team and played a key role in refocusing the group and bolstering our financial discipline through extraordinary operating conditions.

“We have a clear plan to deliver the future, underpinned by a robust capital allocation philosophy that Neil helped to establish.

“While I am sorry he is leaving, I understand his decision and look forward to working with him as we search for his successor.”