Tax credits customers have just one month left to renew their claims

Thousands of people receiving tax credits have just a month left to renew their claims.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said 440,000 tax credits customers need to renew their claims ahead of the July 31 deadline.

More than 2.5 million annual tax credits review packs were posted to households between late April and early June.

Renew your tax credits online – you can track progress, report changes and view your payment dates and amounts. Remember the deadline is 31 July. https://t.co/siMe9p7h51 pic.twitter.com/BT4Et6iD9k — HM Revenue & Customs (@HMRCgovuk) June 22, 2021

Customers will have either received an auto-renewal reminder or a reply required notice.

All reply required customers must renew their claims or contact HMRC to notify them of any change in circumstances ahead of the deadline to continue receiving tax credits payments.

People can log into gov.uk to check the progress of their renewal. They can also use an HMRC app on their smartphone to renew their tax credits.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “There’s no need to wait for the July 31 deadline – do it now by searching ‘tax credits’ on gov.uk.”

HMRC is also urging people to beware of scams where fraudsters are calling, texting or emailing, claiming to be from the revenue body. If in doubt, they should not reply directly to a suspect contact, it said.