Deliveroo to create 400 new tech jobs

Deliveroo has announced plans to create 400 new “high-skilled” technology jobs over the next year.

The food delivery platform said the new roles would include positions for software engineers, data scientists, and designers.

The firm said the aim was to work on a range of innovations that would help improve the app experience for restaurants, riders, and customers on the platform.

Deliveroo said the expanded team will also work on a range of projects to support further growth on the service, including improving its on-demand grocery delivery service and its specially designed, delivery-only Editions kitchens.

“Deliveroo is proud to be at the forefront of Britain’s dynamic technology sector and we are excited to be expanding our tech team to help drive Deliveroo’s growth,” the firm’s chief technology officer Dan Winn said.

“These new team members will play a vital role in building best-in-class technology to help restaurants reach new customers, improve rider experience, and give customers access to the food they love.”

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden called the move a “fantastic vote of confidence in the UK as a global hub for tech”.