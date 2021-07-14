Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Average asking rents exceed £1,000 as city centres start to recover

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 12:05 am
Asking prices for rents outside London have topped £1,000 per month on average for the first time, according to Rightmove (Yui Mok/PA)
Asking prices for rents outside London have topped £1,000 per month on average for the first time, according to a property website.

Rightmove said asking rents are starting to recover in city centres across Britain as more people plan a city move ahead of more parts of the economy opening up.

Its quarterly rental trends tracker is based on more than 470,000 properties.

Excluding London, the average rental price being asked in the second quarter of this year was £1,007, up from £982 in the first quarter.

At the start of the year, Rightmove had reported a flood of rental properties entering the market as many tenants chose to move out of cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The typical time it is taking for a letting agent to find a tenant for a property is now at a record low of 21 days, Rightmove said.

Rightmove’s director of property data Tim Bannister said: “At the start of this year the impact that tenants leaving cities had on rents was clear to see, but with restrictions continuing to lift we’re seeing signs of the city centre comeback.

“As businesses settle into a more structured balance between home and office time, we expect this to continue for the rest of the year.”

Rob Cuffe, director at Philip James in Manchester, said: “Since lockdown we’re continuing to see an increase in demand for properties with outdoor spaces such as balconies or terraces.

“Currently two bed city centre apartments are achieving rents in excess of £1,200 in the popular developments, and any with outside space are the most sought after. We’re letting all of our properties in an average of just 10 days.”

