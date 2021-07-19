Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Michael O’Leary: I would turn off ‘rubbish’ NHS Covid app

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 11:44 am
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said he would turn the NHS Covid app off because it is ‘complete rubbish’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has revealed he would turn the NHS Covid app off because it is “complete rubbish”.

The chief executive of the Dublin-based airline group said the app is creating too much “caution”.

More than half a million people were instructed to self-isolate by the app – which is available in England and Wales – during the first week of July.

A number of employers have warned of a staffing crisis due to the so-called pingdemic.

Mr O’Leary told Sky News: “I would turn it off, I think it’s complete rubbish.

“You’re pinging people many of whom who are double jabbed.

“There’s apps pinging all over the place, we don’t need that type of caution, I think, when 60%-70% of the adult population have been vaccinated.

“I would switch off the app, I don’t think it has any effect any more.”

Mr O’Leary went on to say it is “not possible” to eliminate coronavirus.

Asked about some doctors and scientists being critical of the lifting of restrictions in England on Monday, Mr O’Leary said: “I think we should support the reopening of our societies.

“Many of these doctors won’t be happy until we get to zero Covid and that’s not possible.

“We are going to have to learn to live with Covid.

“I would still be critical of Boris Johnson’s Government. I think Freedom Day is a welcome development today but still think, where transport is involved, there should be more mask-wearing.

“I think it was irresponsible to say that everyone can simply dispense with their masks.”

Major airlines including Ryanair are continuing to require passengers to wear face coverings on their flights, even though the requirement was dropped by the Government on Monday.

