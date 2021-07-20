Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business / UK and abroad

Morrisons suitor teams up with rival in £6.3bn bid attempt

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 7:38 am Updated: July 20, 2021, 8:42 am
Apollo has said it will team up with Fortress’s bid instead of making its own tilt for Morrisons (Morrisons/PA)
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which confirmed it was considering a bid for Morrisons earlier this month, said it will no longer be making an offer for the supermarket.

Instead, bosses said they are in early discussions with rival PE firm Fortress to team up and become part of its consortium to buy the grocer.

Shares in Morrisons dipped slightly on Tuesday morning on the news that the chances of a three-way bidding war are unlikely.

Fortress is owned by Softbank and made a £6.3 billion offer for the business, which was accepted by the board, and is part of a consortium which also includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, the vehicle of the US billionaire Charles Koch.

Apollo said the discussions “may result in funds managed or advised by Apollo forming part of the investment group led by Fortress for the purposes of the Fortress offer.

Morrisons financials
Morrisons boss David Potts and the rest of the board have approved the £6.3bn bid from Fortress (Morrisons/PA)

“As a consequence of these discussions, Apollo confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Morrisons other than as part of the Fortress offer.”

It added: “Apollo notes Fortress’s intentions regarding the Morrisons business and all its stakeholders, as set out in the announcement of the Fortress offer… Should these discussions lead to any transaction, Apollo would be fully supportive of Fortress’s stated intentions regarding Morrisons.”

The takeover battle for the supermarket started last month when New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) made a proposed £5.5 billion bid, but this was rejected.

Politicians have raised concerns about the takeover and warned that any new owner could strip assets and reduce the rights of workers.

Morrisons owns the vast majority of its stores’ freeholds and has a large manufacturing supply chain.

But Fortress has stressed it intends to continue operating with the same management team, did not sell any of its freehold or long leasehold properties after it bought Majestic Wines in 2019, and “does not anticipate engaging in any material store sale and leaseback transactions” at Morrisons.

