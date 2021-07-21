Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Bridgepoint shares soar in £2.9 billion London listing

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 8:50 am
Private equity firm Bridgepoint has seen its shares soar higher after kicking off its stock market debut with an initial £2.9bn valuation (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private equity firm Bridgepoint has seen its shares soar higher after kicking off its stock market debut with an initial £2.9 billion valuation.

The group, which was spun out of NatWest bank in 2000, set its initial public offering (IPO) price at 350p a share for the start of conditional trading on Wednesday – pricing the stock at the top end of the 300p to 350p estimated range.

But shares quickly surged, jumping by more than 25% to around 440p in early trading.

Bridgepoint raised £300 million of new money from the listing, which will be invested in growth plans, the next generation of funds, acquisitions and to allow it to pay down debts.

Unconditional dealing in Bridgepoint shares will begin on Monday.

Bridgepoint joins a small band of listed European buyout groups, including FTSE 100 firm 3i Group, and comes amid a boom in private equity deals.

But the flurry of private equity activity is coming under increasing scrutiny as concerns mount that the sector is taking advantage of cheap prices following the pandemic and Brexit woes, with takeover targets then left with high debt levels as part of acquisitions.

Supermarket Morrisons has become the latest to agree to a proposed private equity buyout.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey last week sent out a warning shot over the spate of private equity deals, saying that highly leveraged firms are “in a much less resilient position when a shock comes along”.

Bridgepoint, which was formerly NatWest’s Equity Partners division, largely invests in firms worth up to around 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion) in the so-called middle market investor sector.

One of its most well-known investments was sandwich chain Pret a Manger, which it owned for 10 years before selling to investment group JAB Holdings in 2018.

It also recently took a minority stake in Itsu, understood to value the Asian fast-food chain at £100 million.

Bridgepoint will provide investment to help fund the expansion of 100 new Itsu sites and create 2,000 jobs in the UK as part of the deal.

The buyout firm has more than £23 billion in assets under management and a network of 10 offices across Europe, the United States and Asia.

It has 43 partners, more than 300 employees and some 170 investment professionals.

